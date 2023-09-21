The National Medical Commission has been awarded the WFME Recognition Status. Announcing this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 20 issued a press release saying, "The National Medical Commission (NMC), India has achieved the remarkable feat of being granted the coveted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition Status for a remarkable tenure of 10 years. This recognition is a testament to NMC’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards in medical education and accreditation."

"As part of this recognition, all the 706 existing medical colleges in India will become WFME accredited and the new medical colleges that will be set up in the coming 10 years will automatically become WFME accredited. The recognition will further enhance the quality and standards of medical education in India by aligning them with the global best practices and benchmarks," it added.

Further stating how this recognition is going to benefit Indian medical graduates, the release said, "It will also enable Indian medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME recognition, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand." Additionally, it is said that it will increase the international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals, facilitate academic collaborations and exchanges and promote continuous improvement and innovation in medical education and foster a culture of quality assurance among medical educators and institutions.

With this WFME recognition to NMC, all Indian students become eligible to apply for the Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education and the United States Medical Licensing Examination.

What is WFME? The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) is a global organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide. WFME's accreditation program plays a pivotal role in ensuring that medical institutes meet and uphold the highest international standards of education and training.