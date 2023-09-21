For them, a group of Manipur students, it was a great gesture of humanity. For the officials of Kannur University, it was an act of responsibility. Tough times call for great minds to act, it seems. On Tuesday, September 19, 10 students from strife-torn Manipur reached Kannur to pursue their dreams of continuing their higher education.



University officials received the students at Kannur airport on Tuesday morning and they were taken to the university. At the university, they were given a warm reception by KK Shailaja, MLA, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran and other officials of the university, including faculty members. All students who reached Kannur belong to the Kuki tribal community, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"We have been expecting around 70 students from Manipur. It is expected that the remaining students will reach Kannur soon," said VC Gopinath Raveendran. It was following a request from the Kuki Students Organisation that the university took the decision to provide opportunities to the students of Manipur, who had to leave their homes due to internal strife. The syndicate meeting held on July 7 had taken a decision to allow the students from Manipur to join various courses at the university.



First batch arrives

In the first batch of students, there are those who had to discontinue their studies halfway and those who wanted to pursue research studies. The students were given assistance by the Kuki Students Organisation for their travel to Kannur.

The VC added that many of the students, who would like to continue their studies in various colleges and departments at Kannur University, don't have the proper documents needed for their studies as they had to flee from their homes during the violence. "We have not held any discussions with universities in Manipur. As of now, we will not insist that students produce proper documents needed for the courses to which they seek admission. We will give them enough time so that they will be able to produce the documents before the completion of their courses," the VC said.



Giving details about the students who reached Kannur University, he said the students will join courses like BBA, LLB, MA (English), History, Political Science, Commerce, Sociology, Ancient History and Archaeology, Chemistry and Computer Science. The students will be admitted to various colleges under Kannur University. "Discussions with colleges are in progress," the VC said.



Additionally, he said the students will be provided facilities for their stay in Kannur which will enable them to complete their studies. For this, a committee has been formed, he added. "The committee comprising the university registrar, syndicate members and faculty members will take up the task," he said.

Accommodation and hostel facility

Disclosing details about accommodation, he said a college committee would also be formed to deal with their problems. "It is the responsibility of the university to provide hostel facilities for these students," he said. "The university expects a huge financial burden due to this, and it will be resolved with the support of well-wishers and acquaintances," the VC said.

Manipur students speak

The students from Manipur said that they feel secure in the beautiful land. Kimshi Lheineikim, who was forced to discontinue his PhD in Anthropology, said that he is very grateful to the university as it has given him the opportunity to continue his studies. "We had sought admission in various universities across the nation, and are happy that Kannur University has shown the kindness to let us come here," he said.



The situation in Manipur is still very tricky, said Goulungmon Haokip, who wants to enroll for LLB course. "We are quite grateful that the people of Kerala have shown their kindness by listening to our problems," he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.