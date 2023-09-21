Dengue cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. In view of the rising dengue cases, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has directed students to wear full-sleeved shirts and trousers. Additionally, the school authorities will keep a tab on students suffering from fever.

If several students are running a fever, the nearest health centre must be informed, the department directed. Meanwhile, a directive from the Director of the Basic Education Department was circulated to all Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSAs) across the state.



This directive read, “In case several students suffer from fever the school should inform the nearest primary health centre and call a doctor to the school." Additionally, schools have also been instructed to ensure that the campus and surrounding areas are free from sources of mosquito breeding such as stagnant water.



Meanwhile, the state capital reported 15 fresh dengue cases in the past 24 hours. As per the health department, Indira Nagar and Tudiyaganj reported three fresh dengue cases each, Chinhat reported two cases, Aliganj one, NK Road and Sarojini Nagar two each, as stated in a report by IANS.