Today, September 22, a school in Delhi received a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax. Giving details about this, the police said that the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram, Delhi received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax. Adding more details, the officer informed that the school authorities received the email on Wednesday, September 20, as stated in a report by PTI.



They might have checked it on Thursday and informed the police, they added. Following this, the bomb squad personnel combed the premises around 8 am and found nothing suspicious, a senior officer said.

The school was scheduled to conduct an exam for 400 students today. The exam went off smoothly after the bomb squad's search of the premises, the officer added.



Not the first time

To recall, this is not the first time, a hoax bomb threat has been received by schools in Delhi.



In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12 via email.



The first one was over the phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes, as stated in a report by PTI.