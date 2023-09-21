Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Gidugu Rudraraju demanded justice for students from the weaker section who suffered injustice during the second phase of MBBS counselling, in which, several 'irregularities' took place. With regards to this, he demanded fresh counselling by cancelling the second phase of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) Counselling.



Speaking to the media on September 20, Wednesday, he said the second phase of counselling held by YSR University of Health Sciences was full of lapses. Further, he claimed that the YSRCP (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) government, which sold seats in the new medical colleges through Government Order (GO) 107 and 108, had yet again resorted to irregularities in MBBS counselling. “It is weaker sections that are being denied medical seats,” the APCC chief observed.

Further, he pointed out that 53,857 rank candidate was given a seat under a BC A category, while 60,000 ranker was given a seat under open category and questioned the logic behind it. “We are submitting memoranda to all the district collectors seeking cancellation of the second phase of MBBS counselling and conduction of the same afresh. We will also write an open letter to the chief minister in this regard,” he said.

As per the schedule, the last date to physically report to the allotted college in Round 2 counselling was September 20, 2023. The Round 2 Seat Allotment list was released on September 17 2023, and the last day to exercise web options was September 16, 2023, as stated in reports online.