On Tuesday, September 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the schedule for three key entrance exams — CUET UG, CUET PG, and NET for the 2024-25 academic session. The announcements were made in a series of tweets on X, on UGC's official page.

According to the schedule, the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG) will be held from May 15 to 31, 2024, while the test for Postgraduate courses (CUET PG) will be conducted between March 11 and 28, 2024. "Results will be announced within three weeks of the last test," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, as per a report by PTI.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, 2024, he announced. In its tweets, UGC has advised students to visit the official website http://nta.ac.in for more details. All three exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It must be noted by candidates that the commission has also already declared the schedule for the UGC-NET December 2023 cycle. It will be conducted from December 6 to 22. "The application process details will be announced by NTA soon on its website https://nta.ac.in," added Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet.