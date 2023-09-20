OP Jindal Global University (OPJGU) and York University, Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration and supporting student mobility between the two countries. Academic programming, research, innovation, entrepreneurship activities, and conferences would be considered under the collaboration.

York University is Canada’s third-largest university and is ranked among the world’s top 40 for its impact on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The highlight of the collaboration is the India Immersion Programme, which would help Canadian students understand India, its growth story, and the impact of India on the world.

"There will further be a Pan-India entrepreneurship boot camp that will expose talented students to the world’s largest business and consumer market; and the launch of a new global research seed fund that will invest in global research collaborations with leading universities, industries, government agencies and NGOs in priority countries such as India," reads a press release from OPJGU.

Professor Rhonda L Lenton, Vice-Chancellor of York University, said, “As the world recovers from a global pandemic, progressive universities like York University and OP Jindal Global University have an opportunity to play a greater role in facilitating global engagement to address incredibly complex challenges – from rising geopolitical tensions, economies destabilised by inflation, and surging temperatures that threaten the demise of our planet – all the while navigating the rapid deployment of advanced technologies such as AI and automation."

Professor C Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of OPGJU, said, “In India’s quest to create a global arena of knowledge exchange and opportunities, Canada is an important partner. The collaboration with York University, Canada’s leading university, is a significant milestone in our institutional journey. Recent data from the Canadian Bureau for International Education shows that nearly 34% of Canada’s international students come from India. There is a need to encourage growth in the number of Canadian students visiting India in the near future."