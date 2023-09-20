The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has written to the National Medical Commission (NMC) directing the reduction of the cut-off percentage in NEET PG. The notice, dated September 20, today, mentions that MoHFW has approved the reduction in the cut-off percentage and now the NMC may work on the same.

"I am directed to refer to the above mentioned subject and to say that the recommendation for reduction in qualifying percentile for Post Graduate Courses for 2023 (NEET-PG 2023) has been considered in the Ministry. Approval of competent authority is hereby conveyed for reduction of qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2023 to 'Zero' across all categories (sic)," reads the notice signed by Sunil Kumar Gupta, Under Secretary to the Government of India (MoHFW).

Though the notice has not been officially published yet, a copy of it has been retained by a few doctors' associations and is being shared widely on social media. These associations, including the Indian Medical Association, United Doctors' Front Association (UDFA) and Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), have expressed happiness over the news, as they had been demanding for the NEET PG cut-off percentage to be reduced for a long time.

"As promised, the good news is here! We welcome the decision of @MoHFW_INDIA to make everyone eligible for the remaining rounds of counselling for #NEETPG2023. Thank you @mansukhmandviya @OfficeOf_MM @ianilradadiya Best of luck to students! #MedTwitter #MedEd," tweeted FORDA.

Meanwhile, "Big Victory for Medical Fraternity #NEET aspirants across the nation. Well its a unique History ever Created in this field #NEET as #Revised #Cutoff demand by @udfaindia approved & released out as “ZERO” by @MoHFW_INDIA #UnitedWeStand," tweeted Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of UDFA.

"Revision of cut off to Zero should not be seen in a negative light as admission to PG seats would still be on the basis of merit itself. However, with this revision, it can be ensured that thousands of non-clinical seats that went to waste every year can now be filled by newly eligible students who are desirous to take admission this academic year," he added during a conversation with EdexLive.