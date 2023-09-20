It is now official that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 cut-off percentile has been reduced to zero! The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice informing the same a few hours after a notice from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in this regard was shared by several doctors' associations on social media today, September 20.

"It is for the information to candidates that vide Letter No. U-12021/07/2023-MEC (Pt-I) dated 20.09.2023, the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG Counselling 2023 has been reduced to ‘ZERO’ across all categories by MoHFW," the official notice reads.

It further states that Fresh Registration & Choice Filling for Round-3 of PG Counselling will be opened again for candidates who have become freshly eligible after the percentile reduction. Candidates who have already registered are not required to do so again, however, they would be allowed to edit their choices.

"A fresh schedule for Round-3 onwards for PG Counselling will be put up on MCC website soon. Candidates are advised to be in touch with MCC website for further updates," the notice says.

While several in the medical community rejoice over the news, a section of doctors opine that the qualifying percentile should not have been reduced to zero.