The All India Pre and Para Clinical Medicos Association (AIPCMA) organised a Gratitude Gathering on September 17, Sunday, as an appreciation of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the new Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum and the Minimum Standard Requirements (MSR) Gazette. Additionally, the association has also organised a press conference on September 16 at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

Speaking to EdexLive about the gratitude gathering, AIPCMA President, Dr Abhinav Purohit, said, "It was held at Jantar Mantar, Delhi where more than 125 doctors from 12 to 14 states participated which also includes senior faculty and core members of our association."

"We gave an appreciation letter to NMC and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). Additionally, we have put forth our demand to NMC about reducing the number of non-medical graduates as faculty members in Indian medical colleges completely," he added.

When EdexLive asked if there had been any response from the officials, Purohit said there hadn't been any so far.



What were the new regulations?

While MSR reduces the appointments of non-medical graduates as faculty members in Indian medical colleges, CBME regulations include several changes to the admission and academic process of medical education in India and redesigning the existing curriculum for undergraduate (UG) medical education.



The new CBME curriculum states that universities shall organise admission timing and process in such a way that the first professional year commences by August 1 of each year from the academic year 2024-25 and there shall be no admission for any academic session beyond August 30. Both developments were positively accepted and appreciated by the medical fraternity.