Students of Classes IX and X who are studying in government schools of Uttar Pradesh Board will have topics like safe cities, women’s safety and traffic rules included in their project work. The changes are applicable from the current academic session (2023-24).

The above-mentioned topics will be added to the prescribed project work that the students have been doing already. The students will be required to complete these projects which comprise 30 marks, as per a report by IANS.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that students would be asked to write about incidents related to issues such as traffic safety, safety of women and others, and also give suggestions to resolve them. They will also be asked to get information about government helplines.

"They will list out the contribution of women in India’s freedom struggle, make a list of local environmental problems in geography and find solutions for them. Besides, students will also make a list of disabled people in their localities and will try to understand their problems and record them. Problems concerning elderly couples in cities and measures that can be taken to solve them will also be a part of the projects," he added.

Principals of all recognised secondary schools have been directed to ensure that all students do these project works, as per IANS.