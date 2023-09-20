A group of students from Bengaluru have created a 21-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganesha using upcycled materials like newspapers. It is claimed to be the world's largest such idol, acknowledged by the Asia Book of World Records.

The eco-friendly idol was crafted by Shantamani Kala Kendra in collaboration with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) School of Design, Media, and Creative Arts. "The statue was crafted from recycled newspapers obtained from the university. The artwork was created in 21 hours by 21 students, instructors and staff using 21 kg of flour and 108 kg of newspaper," said Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, Jain University, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



"This idol serves as a powerful symbol of environmental awareness in addition to being a beautiful piece of art. This project delivered an important message about the imperative need to protect our environment by utilising waste materials like newspapers. It encourages all of us to live a more sustainable life and fight to protect the environment," he added.

"More than just breaking records, creating this enormous Ganesha statue was about setting a precedent. It highlighted how art, creativity, and environmental protection can co-exist to encourage positive change in our world. The initiative was a ray of hope for a better, more sustainable future," stated Avinash D Kate, Dean of Art and Design at Shantamani Kala Kendra, as per TNIE.