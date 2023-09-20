The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, has advised all Indian nationals, including students, in Canada, as well as those willing to travel to the country, to exercise utmost caution in the light of growing "anti-India activities" there. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the advisory on X, which states that Indian diplomats and others, who opposed such activities, have been at the receiving end of threats.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant," the advisory says. Indian nationals have been further advised not to travel to potential venues in Canada where such activities have taken place. In the meantime, MEA has assured that its High Commission/Consulates Generals will continue to remain in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indians.

"Indian nationals and students from India in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates Generals of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission or the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident," the advisory says.