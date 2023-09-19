On September 14, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts exams for educational institutions released a press release regarding the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25. This was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on @NTA_Exams by the official handle of NTA. The tweet read, "National Testing Agency(NTA) releases Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25 for some major examinations."

All the exams are scheduled to be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) pattern except for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) as it is going to be held in a pen and paper/OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) pattern.

The release read, "The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (Gol) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier Testing Organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competence of candidates for admission to premier Higher Educational Institutions."



Here is the list of exams and date of the exam in the academic year 2024:

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2024 Session 1 — Between January 24 to February 1

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2024 Session 2 — Between April 1 to 15

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (Neet UG) — May 5, 2024

Common Universities Entrance Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) — Between May 15 to May 31

Common Universities Entrance Exam Postgraduate (CUET PG) — Between March 11 to 28

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Session 1 — Between June 10 to 21

Further, it added, "The Examination Specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of launch of Registration Forms of these examinations."

"The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by second week of June, 2024," it added.



For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA.