All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain open only till 2 pm on September 21 and stay closed on September 22 on account of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) and the MotoGP race in Greater Noida, officials said on September 18. As per an official order passed by the district administration, all colleges and universities have also been directed to stay closed for offline classes. If required, they can have online classes, it added.

In two separate orders — one for schools and the other for universities, colleges and other educational institutions — Dharmveer Singh, the district inspector of schools, said the UP ITS 2023 is being organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart from September 21 to 25 while the MotoGP is being held at the Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida from September 22 to 24.

Adding more, Singh said, "A huge turnout of visitors and spectators is expected during these events. In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Manish Verma, the orders have been passed in order to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and their parents in view of the possibility of the crowd and in view of the law, security arrangements and traffic arrangements."

The orders are applicable to all schools and educational institutions across Noida and Greater Noida, the officer told PTI. Moreover, as per the police officials, President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to grace the events.