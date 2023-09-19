The students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar in Assam staged a sit-in on September 18, Monday, demanding the resignation of the dean (academics) after holding him responsible for a student's death. The protest began at 7.30 am on the campus premises. Giving more details, the police said hundreds of students took part in it. No untoward incident was reported.

The students have been asking for the resignation of Dean of Academics BK Roy ever since a student from Arunachal Pradesh Koj Buker allegedly died suicide on September 15 in his hostel room after being allegedly "insulted" by the NIT Silchar administration. Further, the students said Buker had backlogs in six subjects in the first year as he was at home in Arunachal during the pandemic and could not attend the online classes due to internet connectivity, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, they said subsequently his mother died and his studies were further affected. "He was denied admission in the fifth semester on the grounds that he had backlogs in 13 subjects. He had submitted an application and kept following it up for more than one month but the administration insulted him," a student alleged.

Further, he said the incident of suicide could have been averted if the NIT Silchar administration had considered Buker's case and conducted a special examination for him so he could clear the backlog papers. Following all these, the students threatened to continue with their agitation till Roy resigned or was ousted.

They also demanded justice for Buker and withdrawal of the FIRs lodged against some of them for vandalism. On September 16, several students were injured in a police lathi-charge after the protestors had gone on the rampage, damaging government quarters and vehicles. Later, they apologised for their actions. The NIT Silchar administration could not be reached for comment, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.