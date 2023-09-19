Nearly 27 students of an intermediate school in the Meja area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district fell ill reportedly after drinking water supplied from a tank at their school on September 18, Monday. Following this, the students were admitted to the Meja Community Health Centers (CHC) from where four of them were referred to the SRN Hospital, as stated in a report by IANS.



Disclosing more details, the officials said, "A probe is underway to find out if the students fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water." According to the reports, some students of Classes VI, VII and VIII at Gulab Shankar Intermediate College at Gadurahi Pahadi in Meja drank water during their interval at the school.

After this, these students started complaining of stomach ache and some even fell unconscious. School authorities immediately called an ambulance and sent 27 students to Community Health Centers (CHC) Meja.



Briefing about the students' condition, CHC superintendent Om Prakash said symptoms in all the children were the same. While, a few complained of pain in their stomach, head, hands and legs, others were suffering from vomiting. And four students were referred to SRN Hospital by the doctors, he added, as stated in a report by IANS.