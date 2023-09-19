An aspirant of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was booked for using a spy camera during the exam. The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an MPSC aspirant for allegedly using a spy camera while attempting the exam at a centre in Pune in April and two of his aides, an official said on September 19.

No arrest has been made so far and the case is handed over to the Pune Police, he added. The trio is identified as Akash Dhunavat, a candidate who appeared for the exam, Jeevan Naymane, and Shankar Jarwal, as stated in a report by PTI.



As per the complaint, Dhunavat allegedly used a spy camera during the MPSC Prelims exam at a centre in the Hadapsar area of Pune on April 30. He passed on the question paper and also the answer key to Naymane, who, in turn, forwarded the same to Jarwal on the mobile phone.

Further, the officials said that the paper and answer key were allegedly circulated among others. Meanwhile, police suspect the involvement of other persons in the crime.

A Central Business District (CBD) of Belapur police station officer said a case was registered under the IT Act and The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examination Act 1982.



The case has been further transferred to Wanwadi police station in Pune for further investigation as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction, the official added, as stated in a report by PTI.