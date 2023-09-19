The Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities-PwD (Divyangjan), Department of Empowerment of PwD, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment asked for comments of National Medical Commission (NMC) and other officials on the breach of fundamental rights of PwD candidates during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling. This comes as a response to United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) National President Dr Lakshya Mittal's letter to the ministry on September 14.

Giving a month time for comments on the matter, the letter from the ministry, which EdexLive has access to, reads, "You are hereby advised to forward your comments on the Complaint on affidavit and to produce all the requisite documents upon which you base your Comments or Claim and where you rely on any other document as evidence in support of your comments or claim, you shall enter such documents in a list to be annexed to the Comments on Complaint along with action taken in compliance with statutory provisions...failing which, the Complaint shall be disposed of exparte."

On September 14, in a letter to the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, the medical association claimed that the qualifying cut-off criteria for the ongoing counselling of NEET PG 2023 has not been reduced to accommodate the unique challenges faced by physically disabled candidates.



“It has come to our attention that after the completion of round 3 of counselling, the seats reserved for physically disabled candidates may be converted into Unreserved (UR) category seats. This conversion could potentially create a situation where qualified physically disabled candidates are unjustly denied their rightful opportunities,” read the letter drafted today on Thursday, September 14.



Additionally, the association has urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release a revised cut-off immediately so that physically disabled candidates could participate in Round 3 of counselling.