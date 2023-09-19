A school teacher has lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Police against her former lover and his associate for blackmailing her over some private videos. The accused had demanded that she leave her husband and give him Rs 10 lakh for not making the private videos viral, the police said on September 19.

The victim, who is a teacher had lodged a complaint with police in this regard. Following this, the police launched a hunt for the accused who had disappeared following the lodging of the complaint. The complaint was lodged against one Abdul Aseem and his associate Mayur, as stated in a report by IANS.

It is reported that Abdul Aseem and the victim have known each other for seven years. Two years ago, the woman was married to another person and since then, the accused has been pressuring the victim to leave her husband and join him.



Additionally, he had threatened that if she did not leave her husband, he would make her private videos viral. However, the accused, Abdul Aseem along with his associate Mayur had sent her private videos to her husband and family members. And had threatened that if she didn't leave her husband, they would orchestrate Hindu-Muslim conflict.

Moreover, they also demanded Rs 10 lakh from her for not making the private videos viral on social media. The accused had threatened that if she did not give money, they would put up banners of private video footage in the area. The victim had approached the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN) and lodged the complaint. The police have taken up the investigation, as stated in a report by IANS.