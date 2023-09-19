Over 100 students of a government residential school were hospitalised with food poisoning after having dinner at the school’s hostel mess in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, an official said today, September 19, Tuesday. It is reported that students of the school situated in the Rampur Chhapar area in the district complained of stomach ache and started vomiting after having dinner on the night of September 18.

Following the development, school staff along with locals and police sent these students to the hospital. Giving more details, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Mishra said, “The students of the government school suffered food poisoning after having their dinner in the joint mess of the school hostel on Monday night. The students were sent to the hospital with the help of the school staff, local people and police.”

Current situation

The children were hospitalised at the district hospital and at a private hospital in the district. Briefing about the current condition of the students, the CMHO stated that the condition of all the children is stable. He added that as a precaution, the children will be kept under observation at the hospital and they will be discharged by this evening, as stated in a report by ANI.