A 21-year-old female student died by suicide in a hostel room in a private college in Salem on Monday, September 18. The deceased identified as K Janani, 21, was a resident of Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district. Giving more details, the police said, "Janani was studying third-year BSc. Microbiology in a private women's college in Ammapet in Salem. She was staying in the hostel on the college campus."



Further, it is alleged that Janani visited her hometown and returned to the hostel room on September 17, Sunday evening. However, her fellow students staying in her room did not return like her. Hence, it is alleged that only Janani was alone in the room.



Disclosing the details of the tragic incident, the police said, "On Monday, her room door was not open for a long time. But her mobile phone just kept ringing. Suspicious, the hostel guard tried to open the door. The Ammapet police station was informed that the door could not be opened. The police who rushed to the spot broke the door and entered. Then it came to know that the student Janani died by suicide in the room."

Following this, the police recovered her body and sent it to Salem GH for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are probing the cause of the suicide, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Assistance for those battling suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name 'Prana'.