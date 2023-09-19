In an incident of accusation of molestation, a government teacher was allegedly thrashed by the victim's family in Rajasthan. Giving details in this regard, the police said, a government school teacher accused of molesting a girl student was allegedly beaten and his head and face were smeared black by the minor's family members. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.



The incident took place in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district where the student's family members have registered a case against the accused teacher Rajesh for allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student. Following this, Rajesh has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl's family for thrashing him, as stated in a report by PTI.



Talking about this, Karanpur Circle Officer (CO) Sudha Palawat said that after knowing about the alleged molestation incident, the student's family members reached the school and thrashed the accused. They also blackened his head and face.



The CO said a case against the government teacher was registered on Saturday while the teacher lodged a cross FIR on Sunday, September 17. Giving more details, CO Sudha Palawat said that "the matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far."