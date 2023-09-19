A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Orissa High Court on September 18, Monday, sought direction from the state government to issue necessary notification for conducting student union elections in the state universities and government as well as non-government aided colleges for the academic session 2023-24 with immediate effect, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



It is reported that the petition was filed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Secretary Arijeet Pattanaik and National Executive Member Chandi Prasad Suar. The petitioners were represented by Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya.

The chief secretary, commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education department and director of the Higher Education department have been named as parties in the petition. The petition contends that the cancellation of student union elections in different universities and educational institutions of the state since 2019 has resulted in infringement of their fundamental rights.

As per the petition, the state government had in a notification on August 22, 2019, directed the vice-chancellors of all state universities, principals of all government degree colleges as well as aided non-government colleges to cancel student election for the year 2019.



Further, the notification stated that the decision not to conduct student union elections is in the larger interest of the student community. However, the petition contends that not conducting the student union elections for an indefinite period is highly arbitrary and 'lacks reason'.



"The inaction on part of the state authorities in conducting the student union election and their endeavour in cancelling the student union election for indefinite period also runs contrary to the Supreme Court of India endorsed recommendation of the JM Lyngdoh Commission" the petition alleged adding, the Supreme Court had in clear and unequivocal term held that universities and colleges across the country must ordinarily conduct elections for the appointment of students to student representative bodies.