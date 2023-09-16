The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the results of the Round 3 seat allocation for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling today, September 16, Saturday, amidst repeated requests from the medical students to reduce the cut-off for the round.



Candidates who have appeared for the exam and enrolled for the third round of NEET PG counselling will be able to view the status of their application at mcc.nic.in.



The candidates who are shortlisted will have to report to their designated medical colleges between September 18 and September 25. Candidates can further look into the detailed information about significant dates, the necessary documentation for the reporting process and check their allocation letter by visiting the official website.



Here are the steps you can follow to see your results:

1) Go to the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in



2) Click on the link "NEET PG 2023 seat allottment result" displayed on the home page



3) Enter your login credentials and click on submit



4) The results will be displayed on the screen



5) Check your result and download the page for future reference



Students demand cut-off reduction

Several student bodies have sent written pleas to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the National Medical Commission (NMC) urging them to reconsider the cut-offs for NEET PG as many eligible students are not able to get a seat in postgraduate courses and hence, most of the seats remain vacant due to the reason.



For now, there is no official information regarding any supposed changes made to the NEET PG cut-off. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has exclusively provided updates on the virtual vacancy and the list for the NEET PG 2023 Round 3 counselling process.