After three mentally challenged students studying at a Government-aided School for the Intellectually Disabled (CSI School for the Intellectually Disabled) near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, were forced to clean the school's toilet by one of the teachers in the school, Thiruthangal Police arrested the teacher on Thursday, September 14, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Around 104 students including 27 girls from Classes I to X, are studying in the school and 35 teaching and non-teaching staff work in the school.

The incident believed to have happened in recent days, came to light after the video of three boys cleaning the toilet along with the school name circulated on social media.

On Thursday, the officials from the Welfare of Differently Abled Department initiated an inquiry with all the staff, the students in the video, and dignitaries in the school management regarding the incident.

"The report of the inquiry is to be submitted to the district collector and further actions will be taken accordingly," a senior official from the department said.

Sources from the school management said that they have three workers who clean the toilet regularly in the school and apart from that, they have also outsourced a person who cleans the toilet on a weekly basis.

"The mentally challenged students who have cleaned the toilets as shown in the video are from Class IV, VI and VIII. We got to know that they were instructed by Immanuel, one of the teachers in the school to clean the toilet," the source said, adding that he had purposely done with the motive of spoiling the school's name.

An official source said that Immuanel, a government teacher working in the school for more than a decade, had made the students clean the toilet, recorded the activity, and shared it on social media. "Immanuel was allegedly angered that another teacher in the school was appointed at a higher post in the school due to which he did this," the official said.

The school management lodged a complaint against the teacher to the Thiruthangal Police. The police officials also conducted an investigation on the spot.