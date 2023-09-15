More than seven years have elapsed, but medical students and their parents in Rajasthan are still struggling to bring changes to the medical education system. Worried and frustrated over extremely high fees for a major chunk of seats in medical colleges, parents say that meritorious students suffer the worst. Despite several representations having been submitted and discussions held with the government on the matter, the fee issue in the state is yet to be resolved.

Kalyan Singh, a parent of a fifth-year medical student and activist, in a renewed effort, submitted another representation to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today morning, September 15. He also held a discussion with MLA Bharat Singh on the poignant issue over the telephone. "I spoke to him in detail and he asked me to submit a detailed account in writing, which I have done. I have emailed it to him," the parent said.

When EdexLive contacted MLA Singh, he confirmed the discussion. "I asked him to send everything in writing for further discussion. I have nothing more to say on the matter," he commented. Meanwhile, Kalyan Singh mentions that he has not received any response from CM Ghelot on this representation. "I was not contacted after submitting, and CM sir also did not say anything while accepting it," he states.

When did the issue begin?

The issue dates back to 2017, when a new body called the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) was established as per orders by the state government. Prior to this, no regulatory body for medical education was in place. Eight new colleges were established under this body, in addition to the six government medical colleges. However, after the body became functional, 35 per cent of the seats in the new colleges were reserved for the management quota, 15 per cent were reserved for the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota, while the rest 50 per cent of the seats were divided between state quota (35%) and All India Quota (15%). Earlier, 85 per cent of the seats were meant for the state quota and the remaining 15 per cent were meant for the AIQ.

The annual fee for the management quota seats was about Rs 7.5 lakh initially, and later hiked to Rs 8.6 lakh in 2019, while the annual fee for the state quota seats was hiked from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. The divide between the two sets, however, still remains glaringly large. As the state quota was reduced, the seats under it were filled up fast, and meritorious students had to forcibly opt for the management quota and pay more. Often students with similar ranks have to pay varying fees, explains Kalyan Singh.

Took the matter far

The parent recalls that in 2017, when BJP was ruling in Rajasthan, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot had taken up the issue as item number 22 in a cabinet meeting and opposed it. "But now it is their own government, then why is nothing being done to resolve it?" he questions. Notably, when Rahul Gandhi visited the state in December last year under his Bharat Jodo campaign, Ankit Roat, a medical student had submitted a representation to him and asked for his intervention.

Many protests have also been held over the years by students on the matter. A writ petition by about 500 students has also been filed in the high court, but it is pending, and so is a resolution.

"Nowhere else in India does such a problem exist. We want the management quota to be rolled back. More importantly, we want the fees to be more affordable and even for all students. There is no loss for the college or the government in that," the parent says.