A woman and her associate were arrested by the Karnataka Police on Friday, September 15, as they allegedly were blackmailing a female student who was pursuing her MBA (Master's in Business Administration) with her private video, as per an IANS report.



The duo identified as Nayana and Kiran, were related to the victim. The accused, Nayana, also ran a hotel in Kenchanapura on the Kengeri main road.



Accused threatened to leak video

The police reported that the MBA graduate used to frequent the hotel with her lover. The accused, too, has been encouraging them to spend time together in the hotel room and had allegedly captured the couple's private moments.



Another accused, Kiran, further edited the footage and sent it to the girl on her WhatsApp and immediately deleted the video after the girl saw it and demanded Rs 1 lakh from her.



He also threatened the victim to post the video on social media and share it with her contacts if she failed to pay the money on time. Accused Nayana also had blackmailed and threatened her.



The victim then lodged a police complaint in this regard with Chandra Layout police station in Bengaluru. Based on the complaint, the police immediately rounded up the accused Nayana and her accomplice Kiran and sent them to judicial custody, for further investigation into the incident.