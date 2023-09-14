An announcement was made by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday, September 13, regarding the online mop-up round seat allotment process for medical degree courses. The admission process shall begin from today, September 14, Thursday and will continue till Wednesday, September 20.



The data released by the board further states that the admission process will take place for 1,263 seats for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG), according to a report released by The New Indian Express.



Important dates to remember

After the allotment of seats, students can submit the caution deposit from September 14 to 20 and the final list will be published thereafter, on September 20. For this academic year, the KEA stated that 12 seats are reserved for the government quota, 446 for the private, and 775 seats under the management quota.



Students can visit KEA's official website to look into the procedure and the schedule for the NEET UG admissions.



KEA's Director Ramya S said that the candidates who are interested in participating in the NEET UG Mop-up round have to deposit Rs 1 lakh as a caution deposit to the KEA but all category candidates have to pay the caution deposit to take part in the allotment process.



It is to be further noted that the candidates who have been allotted any medical seat by KEA, either in the first round (Choice 1 & 2) of NEET UG-2023 or in the second round are not eligible to participate.



For the Choice-3 candidates of the first round are allotted seats in the second round then they also are not eligible for the mop-up round.



Students who are allotted a dental seat through the KEA can participate in the selection of a medical seat only in the mop-up round.