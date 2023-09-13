Three students of Indore Engineering College, located in Telangana's Siddipet district, died on the spot, while seven others were injured in a road accident near Anantasagar of Chinnakodur Mandal on the afternoon of September 12, Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Vipin (19), Greeshma (19) and Nagaraju (19), stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The accident took place while the students were returning after writing their Engineering second-semester exams in Karimnagar. According to the police, the exam centre for BTech first-year students of the Indore Engineering College was located in the Karimnagar district of the state.

The students were returning in a Qualis vehicle which rammed into a lorry carrying sand parked on the roadside. Immediately after the accident, locals called 108 and rushed all the students to the Siddipet Government Hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed his dismay over the incident and directed the officials to provide better treatment to the injured. The Chinnakodur police have registered a case and an investigation is on, as per TNIE.

Food poisoning case in Telangana

In another tragic incident, yesterday, September 12, over 70 students from a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in the state's Nizamabad district were hospitalised as they complained of vomiting and stomach pain after having dinner on the night of September 11. They are suffering from mild food poisoning, and are reported to be stable.