The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it hasn't collaborated with private publisher Educart for the 2024 Board examination paper pattern. This comes after reports which suggested that CBSE had partnered with the private publisher Educart to release updated sample papers for both Class X and XII students. In a release, the board said, "CBSE has officially clarified that there is no collaboration with Educart for the creation of a new Sample Paper Pattern for the upcoming 2024 Board examinations."

The statement added, "This statement comes in response to recent reports in a prominent media outlet, which incorrectly suggested that CBSE had partnered with the private publisher Educart to release updated sample papers for both Class 10 and 12 students."

"These reports gained widespread attention on social media, generating excitement and curiosity among students and teachers. Additionally, the articles included links to PDF files that seemed to indicate Educart's involvement in the development of these new sample papers," it read.

Refuting such collaborations, the board said it has created "practice papers for the benefit of Class X and XII students, with the primary aim of helping them tackle application-based questions and bolster their understanding of conceptual topics. There is no external partnership in this endeavour."

Exams twice a year

Further, highlighting the new change which aligns with the Ministry of Education's new curriculum framework, the board said, "In a noteworthy update, starting from this year onward, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations twice a year. This significant change offers students the opportunity to secure their best scores and aims to reduce the high-pressure environment often associated with single annual exams."