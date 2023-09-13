Funds worth more than Rs 4 crore have been released for teaching-learning material (TLMs) for 1,531 schools of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday, September 12. Through a statement, her office claimed that funds for TLMs were released for the "first time" to MCD schools.



"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has started working towards making the education system in MCD schools world-class. It is also being improved rapidly along with the infrastructure development of schools," the statement added, as per a report by PTI.

"This amount has been released for 8.16 lakh students studying from class I to V in MCD schools. Funds are allocated to schools according to the number of students. This also includes the expenditure on co-curricular activities held on Wednesdays," the document said further.

MCD officials informed that the AAP-led MCD had released funds for teaching learning method material on September 11. "This will be used for stationery items, doing photocopies of evaluation papers or assignments for the students of academic session 2023-24," they said, as per PTI.

Last month, the MCD started constructing nine new schools while minor repair work was completed with an expenditure of Rs 4 crore, according to an MCD official. He had then informed that Rs 24 crore had been additionally allocated for major repair work in schools, being undertaken by the engineering department, as per a report by Hindustan Times.