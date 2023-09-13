About 50 students of a primary school in Bihar were hospitalised on Tuesday, September 12, after they allegedly fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal. An official from the school informed that their condition is stable.

“Around 50 school children complained of stomach aches and vomiting after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district on September 12,” the official said. The children were taken to Sadar Hospital, as per a report by ANI.

Dr Sudha Jha from the hospital said, "They have complained that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal. They had consumed the same food. All the children here are stable and symptom-free. We have kept them under observation. Everything is normal now. Their parents are with them. There is nothing to worry about."

On June 1, 150 school children fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in a school in the West Champaran district of Bihar. Chief Secretary Amir Subhani was issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over gross negligence of children's health and other violations.

Prior to that, on May 27, around 100 students from the government-run Amauna Middle School in Bihar's Araria district fell sick after consuming a mid-day meal in which a dead snake was allegedly found.