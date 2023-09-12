Scholarships of Rs 5 lakh each were handed over to three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services aspirants in Tripura's capital Agartala after they cleared the preliminary exam this year. They were given by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, September 11. The amount is meant for financially supporting the students.

"Three aspirants from Tripura have cleared the Civil Service preliminary examination conducted by the UPSC this year. Handed over a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh to three students - Joy Debnath of Santirbazar, Jyotisman Chakma of Abhoynagar and Victor Debbarma of Krishnanagar each under LAKSHYA, the Chief Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme to support the UPSC Aspirants," posted Saha on X (formerly Twitter), as mentioned in a report by ANI.

The CM also said that the state government will not compromise on the development of education in the state. “The state government is taking all necessary measures to enhance the overall quality of education and is making continuous efforts to provide quality education to the students. Teachers should also step forward to work towards this goal,” he stated.

Additionally, he inaugurated an exhibition and competition for creating low-cost teaching materials in all districts organised by the Department of Elementary Education at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on the same day. During the programme, Saha held discussions about the implementation of Nipun projects in the state. He emphasised that a "new Tripura" can be built if the main objective of the Nipun project in the entire state is successful. This project aims to ensure that every child has basic Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills by Class III.

"There is no shortage of talent in Tripura. The future of Tripura is very promising. The state government has launched various programmes to provide quality education to the students. Additionally, various other initiatives have been taken for the development of education," the CM added, as per ANI.