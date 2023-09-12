As many as six students sustained minor injuries when the bus driver of a private school drove the vehicle into a small pit in an attempt to stop it after the brakes failed. A total of 60 children were on board the bus when the mishap happened in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

The school falls under the district's Kokhraj police station limits. A team of Kokhraj police rushed to the spot on the road near Tarsaura village and carried out a rescue operation, as per a report by IANS.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) (Kaushambi) Samar Bahadur said, "Six children sustained minor injuries and were given first-aid at a local hospital. Eyewitnesses have told the police that 60 children had a narrow escape after the bus driver drove the vehicle into a small pit to stop it after its brakes failed."

Police said that the bus driver, identified as Ram Lakhan, had picked up kids from Hisampur Paraskhi, Tadhar, and Tarsaura villages to take them to the school. As it reached the Tarsaura village, the driver noticed that the brakes of the bus were not functioning and drove it in reverse gear towards a small pit to stop it. The driver's trick worked and the bus stopped after jerking, as per IANS.