Ten students of the Gandhi Medical College who resided in the hostel are now facing suspension for indulging in ragging of first-year students. This happened on Monday, September 11, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Expelled from Osmania Medical College for a year and hostel privileges revoked — this is what has happened to the second and fourth-year students who have been expelled.

A junior student lodged a complaint with the college principal and that's how the suspension came about. It may be noted that though the case was not severe, it qualified as ragging. The matter was placed before Gandhi Medical College's anti-ragging committee, during which, students responsible for ragging were identified.



The Director of Medical Education (DME) speaks

The New Indian Express was informed by Dr K Ramesh Reddy, the Director of Medical Education (DME) in Telangana that a complaint has been sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) anti-ragging cell in New Delhi.

"The college administration had previously cautioned the students against participating in any form of ragging, but despite these warnings, they persisted in their actions. As a result, the college, in adherence to its stringent anti-ragging policy, implemented the suspensions," said DME, who also serves as the college's principal.

The students were also warned not to engage in ragging.