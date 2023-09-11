As the lunch bell rings at the corporation middle school in Edda Street at Saidapet, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, boys rush outside the campus to relieve themselves near a sewage line. Meanwhile, female students frequently run the risk of urinary infection. All of this due to the unsanitary condition of toilet facilities inside the school campus, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Anganwadi building inside the campus is also in a state of disrepair. Officials state that they are working on an estimation to provide the necessary facilities for schools in all four zones across Vellore.

The Edda Street Corporation Middle School has a total strength of 332 students, spread across LKG to Class VIII. For all 332 students, the school has only five dingy, stinking toilets, located in a corner within the school premises. Due to the lack of separate bathrooms, male students are forced to relieve themselves outside the school; while female students endure highly unsanitary conditions, due to the lack of cleaning staff to maintain the toilets.

The students frequently complained of the unavailability of water at the toilets as the water tanks were repeatedly damaged by unidentified individuals, with the teachers repairing them every single time. The situation has forced the students to fetch water from a tap located near the teachers' restrooms.

Teachers are concerned as well

The teachers also have expressed concerns regarding the lack of toilets in the school, they said the male students who leave the premises to relieve themselves often come back late. The situation has turned into an opportunity for boys to stay away from school, even if only for a bit, they added. "Making them come back to the classroom has become a bigger issue. This will affect their education," a teacher said.

Students share plight

T Kamatchi, a Class VIII student, said, "From LKG to Class VIII, all female students have been using the same toilets, making it challenging for pubescent girls. As the younger girls have little knowledge of menstruation, it is quite awkward disposing of sanitary napkins." She added, "It is equally important to have separate toilets for primary and secondary students, just as we prioritise the separation of female and male students."

Another student said, "We live in constant fear of health issues due to unsanitary conditions."

Since primary students are unable to carry water to the restroom, they often resort to defecating outside the toilet building. Consequently, the entire school building is annotated by an unpleasant odour emanating from around the toilet area. Students expressed the difficulties of eating lunch out in the school corridors amidst the unpleasant odour.

H Shaik Salman, another Class VIII student, said, "I've been a student at this school since Class IV, and during every recess, I've had to walk 80 metres to the nearby mosque just to use the restroom. In contrast, many boys, especially primary students, relieve themselves in the open area near the sewage line. Even though we are aware that this isn't good for our health or society, we have no other choice."

A member of the School Management Committee who is also a parent of a Class VI student, said, "My daughter was a student in this school till Class VIII, when she was afflicted with a urinary infection due to the unsanitary condition of the toilets. Now, my son, who is in Class VI, is also resorting to using a sewage line to relieve himself. We have good education here, but the lack of such essential facilities is posing difficulties for the students."

Anganwadi building

The damaged Anganwadi building inside the campus serves as childcare centre for about 40-50 students. Sources complain of rainwater leakage inside, and teachers fear the building may crumble any time. Furthermore, school students are often forced to use the Anganwadi toilets due to the lack of toilets of their own. Anganwadi staff say a separate toilet facility inside the building for Anganwadi students would be a beneficial step.

According to sources, the other corporation schools surrounding the area also face a similar situation regarding toilet facilities. However, even after many formal complaints, no action has been taken by the authorities.

With regard to the issue, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar said, "We are in the process of estimating the requirements to provide better essential facilities in corporation schools across all four zones within the district. We will ensure all their needs will be met."

Regarding the appointment of sanitation staff for the school, she said, "The matter should be addressed by the education department and the in-charge"

However, the district chief education officer (CEO) said that the appointment of sanitary staff in corporation schools is the responsibility of corporation officials.