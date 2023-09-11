A student of Ram Prasad Bismil College in Uttar Pradesh's Kakori village died by suicide by hanging himself at his house in Lucknow, allegedly due to mental harassment by the teacher of a school where he was working as an intern. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Shahrukh, who was pursuing the fourth semester of Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEEd).

The police were informed by the victim's father Iqbal that Shahrukh went into his room to offer namaz on Sunday, September 10, but did not come out. His family members called him but received no response, after which, they broke the door open.

Shahrukh’s mother, Shabibi Jahan, alleged that a teacher at the school had been harassing her son, and demanded action against him. It came to light that another student of the same college had committed suicide in the past.

The family has alleged that Prajapati, the accused teacher, had threatened Shahrukh, and scared him. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chowk, Sunil Sharma said that the postmortem examination had confirmed suicide. “As soon as we receive a complaint, an FIR will be lodged,” he said, as per IANS.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666