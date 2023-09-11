Gagan, a final-year master's student from the Physical Education (PE) department of the University of Mysore (UoM) attempted suicide in front of the vice-chancellor's office alleging harassment by the department's head on Saturday, September 9. The student consumed some tablets at Crawford Hall, the administrative wing of the university, and recorded the proceedings on his phone.

In the video, Gagan alleged physical and mental harassment by PE Department Head C Venkatesh along with faculty member C Mahendra and his classmate Rashmi. He alleged that Venkatesh had physically attacked him several times and though he filed a complaint against it, no action had been initiated. As he was disappointed by the developments, he decided to die by suicide, he stated, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

As students and staff noticed Gagan consuming tablets, they rushed towards him and immediately admitted him to KR Hospital and later to a private hospital for treatment. According to a senior student named Mahesh, Gagan's MPEd course would have been completed in another 15 days. Lakshmipuram police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Venkatesh said that Gagan's behaviour was not good in class. "I had tried to advise him to mend his behaviour several times. But, instead of correcting Gagan's behaviour, his parents had tried to attack me for advising him. He had attempted suicide as he was instigated by some people in the university. The incident is a conspiracy against me," he told, as per TNIE.