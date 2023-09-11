Last month, a 10-year-old schoolgirl was repeatedly sexually assaulted by three senior boys (all minors) from the same school on the school premises in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The accused were booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Now the boys have been let off after a counselling session.

According to the police, the victim was a Class VI student, while the accused belonged to Classes IX and X. The girl was first assaulted on August 2, but when she informed her class teacher about this, no action was taken. She was assaulted again on August 3 and 4. Following complaints of stomach pain, the girl's parents took her to a doctor, where the girl told them about the assault. She underwent medical tests and the assaults were confirmed, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"The next day, a case was filed under the POCSO Act. The minor boys were taken into police custody and their statements were recorded. The boys were then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. But since they were too young, they were let go after a counselling session," a senior police officer said. Following this, the police spoke with the school authorities.