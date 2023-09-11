Ayush Saroj, a 16-year-old student, collapsed and died on the spot at the gates of his school at Bandhawa Bajar in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Saturday, September 9. He had been suffering from fever and was on his bicycle, going home after school had ended when he collapsed.

Family members of the deceased claim that Ayush had requested leave from the principal due to his illness but was not allowed to go home. Allegedly, he was also made to stand under the sun in the school premises for an extended period on Saturday, which aggravated his illness further, as per a report by IANS.

The student was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital in Machhalishahar. The family’s accusations of negligence have prompted action by the authorities. A case was registered against the school’s manager and principal based on the complaint filed by Ayush’s father, Heera Lal Saroj on Sunday, September 10. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The family asserted that Ayush’s untimely death could have been prevented if he had been granted leave to recover from his illness. In response to the allegations, School Manager Santosh Kumar Jaiswal provided a differing account of the incident. He claimed that when Ayush was departing for home, a four-wheeler suddenly appeared in front of the school gate, startling him and causing him to fall, ultimately resulting in his tragic demise, as per IANS.