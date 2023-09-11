Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) released a notification for the recruitment of 20,000 junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools of the state. The notice mentions that eligible candidates can apply for the post of junior teacher (schematic) through online mode from September 13. The last date to apply is October 10.

Interested candidates must note that applications will not be accepted in any other mode, and there is no examination fee. A test will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode by the government for recruitment purposes, as per a report by PTI.

Though the notice was issued on September 9, it came into effect today, September 11. The notice comes in pursuance of a resolution of the School and Mass Education Department of the state on August 22, to recruit 20,000 junior teachers (schematic).



The date, time and examination centre of the test have not been released yet, but OSEPA assures that they will be mentioned on the admit card of the concerned candidates. Other information, like details of district-wise and category-wise posts, and the exam syllabus, is available on the official OSEPA website: osepa.odisha.gov.in.

The OSEPA notice advises eligible candidates to visit the website regularly for the latest updates.