Class XII students studying in government schools of Madhya Pradesh will now receive a laptop if they score 60 per cent or above in their Board exams, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as per a report by PTI. Earlier, laptops were given to students only if they scored 75 per cent or above.

"Three top-ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters," Chouhan added. In June this year, the state government, in a cabinet meeting, had decided to gift e-scooters to 9,000 meritorious Class XII students from government schools. Earlier, the scheme was for girl students only, but it was later extended to male students as well. The CM had asserted that it would help the students to commute to their colleges, as per news reports.

An expenditure of Rs 135 crore was expected for the scooter scheme for the 2023-24 academic year. Meanwhile, on July 20, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who secured 75 per cent or above in the state Board Class XII exams for the purchase of laptops.

The CM made the announcement on the revised schemes on Sunday, September 10, while addressing a Ladli Behna Yojana event in Gwalior. The Ladli Behna scheme is aimed at maintaining the self-reliance of women and continuous improvement in the health and nutritional levels of their dependent children.