Around 30 people, including 20 female students, came under the attack of a swarm of honeybees after a group of youngsters pelted stones at a beehive on a tree near T Pettai in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The students were rushed to the Thuraiyur government hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 10. According to police, a group of 50 students belonging to Classes X, XI and XII, were on their way to the government girls' higher secondary school of the block, when a group of youngsters, in an alleged bid to attract their attention, hurled stones at a beehive on a nearby tree. This caused a swarm to sting 20 of the students and about 10 passers-by, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The youngsters fled the spot after causing the mischief, the police informed. Following the incident, personnel from the fire and rescue service were directed to remove beehives in the vicinity of the school.

A similar incident had taken place in April in Karnataka. As many as 13 students, including seven boys and six girls of Government First Grade College, situated at Ripponpet in the Hosanagar taluk, were taken to the hospital after being stung by honeybees, as per a report by Deccan Herald. About 12 students were sent home after being given first aid. One student is still undergoing treatment at the hospital as more than eight honeybees had stung him.