A Class XI student died by suicide by jumping from the balcony of his hostel room on the third floor in the early hours of Friday, September 8, in Rewari, Haryana. On Sunday, September 10, police recovered a suicide note, in which, the 16-year-old alleged that he was being “harassed by the school” and that the “atmosphere was not good”.



“The atmosphere is not good here and I am harassed. Teachers don't teach and all are busy trying to make money illegally. It is not possible for everyone to become an officer. I asked everyone to take me out of the school but to no avail. My friends also cheated on me. I am so fed up and cannot take it anymore," the note read, as per a report by PTI.

On Friday, the police said that no suicide note was found. However, after the recovery of the note, they registered a case under IPC Section 306 (Abetment to suicide). According to the police, the boy lived in the hostel with five other students. The hostel is situated on the school premises itself, in the Gothra-Pali village.

Rewari Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-City) Pawan Kumar said, “We have retrieved CCTV footage and are examining it. The case is being investigated from all angles." Meanwhile, the school principal informed that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

"This committee will find out at its level who is responsible for the suicide of the student. The committee will work separately from the police investigation. Only after investigation will we be able to tell anything in this matter," the principal stated, as per PTI.

The victim, a resident of the state's Mahendergarh district, had been studying in the school for the last six years and lived in the hostel, police said. After the recovery of the suicide note, the victim's family filed a complaint against the school, and an FIR was registered on Saturday, September 9. DSP Kumar said the body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem.