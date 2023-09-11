On September 10, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief, N Chandrababu Naidu (CBN), was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a Rs 371 crore corruption case. Following this, protests erupted across the state and the party called for a state bandh today, September 11.

In connection with the same, many educational institutions have declared a holiday today. Giving more details, State General Secretary of the TDP Youth Wing, Yuva Galam, Kilaru Naga Sravan, claimed, "Despite the state instructing not to declare a holiday, the educational institutions had declared a holiday."

Additionally, those institutions who conducted classes later released the students upon our visit, he adds. Naming the colleges, Sravan claimed, "KL Deemed To Be University (KLU); SRK Institute of Technology, Vijayawada; Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology - [DIET], Vijayawada have declared a holiday for today. While Siddhartha College, Vijayawada conducted classes as exams were being held. However, after our visit, the college suspended the classes and released the students."

Appreciating the support from the student community, the youth wing leader highlighted that the students were enthusiastic about participating in the protest and making it a success.

When asked about the bandh being continued for tomorrow as well, the leader told EdexLive, "We had called for a one-day bandh to make everyone aware of the concern of CBN. As per our party's ideologies, we don't want to disrupt the regular lives of people, especially students. Therefore, there won't be any bandh."



Further, he shared that there will be an all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss the future action plan.