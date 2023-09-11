Due to heavy rainfall and lightning, all schools remained closed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today, September 11. It has been raining heavily in the city since Sunday, September 10, and more rainfall is expected, as per the weather forecast.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangvar said in a press release, “In view of the heavy rain and bad weather in Lucknow since night and due to the alert of the Meteorological Department, a holiday has been declared in all schools today, September 11," as per a report by ANI.



Meanwhile, several areas in the neighbouring state of Delhi, including Safdarjung, Palam airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela, and others, also experienced light to moderate rain on September 9 and 10. As the monsoon season continues, residents in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to stay safe.

However, after India witnessed the driest August this year since 1901, the India Meteorological Department (MD) said that the monsoon is expected to be normal across the country during September. Besides, IMD also informed that the rainfall in August over Central and South Peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history, as per ANI.