On September 8, traffic on National Highway (NH) 55 and 149, passing through Angul, Odisha had come to a standstill as a blockade was staged by the students of Banarpal High School after the death of a girl from Class VI in a road accident, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Around 50 students, who were backed by locals, staged the blockade starting from 12 noon. Though the local administration and the police tried to persuade the students to call off the protests, it wasn't fruitful. Angul ADM Pratap Pritimay, Sub-Collector B Mohanty, SDPO R Mahalik and Banarpal IIC Nirupama Jena were at the spot trying to assure the students.



Students were demanding the repair of NH-55 and imposing restrictions on the plying of heavy vehicles, especially during school hours. It was also the demand of the students that the Angul Collector assure them that their demands would be met.

What had happened?

On Thursday, September 7, an 11-year-old Class VI student, Laxmipriya Sahoo, died in a road accident near Banarpal Chhak. A trawler hit her and killed her on the spot when she was on her way home located in Banda village.