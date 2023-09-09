A college student in Hyderabad was thrashed by his fellow classmate. Why? For not sharing the exam practice papers and for not helping him out during the examination, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The victim has been identified as Syed Arif (22) and the accused is Kaif, both are students of SIS Vocational Junior College.

As per a complaint which was filed by brother of Syed Arif, Kaif had asked for practice papers from Arif, which he did not share. Following this, Kaif flew into a rage and beat up Arif. This incident wasn't shared with parents.

On the day of the examination, Arif refused to help Kaif with answers, the former was thrashed yet again by Kaif in the cellar.

CCTV footage showed how a group of classmates, including Arif and Kairf, were having a conversation when the accused grabbed Arif and knocked him down. The friends surrounding them tried to calm things down and intercepted Kaif.

Arif has suffered severe injuries on the head and face and is said to be critical. Kaif is absconding and police are on the hunt to nab the accused student.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 323.