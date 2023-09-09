Rangoli, chanting Vande Mataram and more — students of Dewan Devi Higher Secondary School in Jammu celebrated the ongoing G20 summit in their own unique way and by doing so, even welcomed the delegates who were visiting India, stated a report in ANI.

Anjana Sharma, an enthusiastic student of Dewan Devi Higher Secondary School told ANI, "I am very proud as India has already fulfilled one achievement in the form of Chandrayaan-3 and now India is hosting G20. We would like to welcome the foreign delegates on this occasion…somewhere this is a proud moment for all of us as the participation (by India) in major events was not that much but it has changed now…".

She further said, "All the students are really happy with this achievement and they have made a rangoli as well in the ground as a part of the celebration."

Another student of the school said that India will be a superpower one day if the development in the country continues like this.

"This is a proud moment for all of us as India is representing itself internationally…if we continue developing our nation like this then India will definitely be a superpower one day," she said.